New Delhi: Gold prices in India continued to witness a downward trend on Saturday. The yellow metal saw a dip of ₹4,000 per 10 gram, following which it was hovering around ₹4,53,900 per 100 grams, the good returns website showed today. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹4, 57, 800 per 100 grams.

Silver prices were also down and were trading at ₹ 61,600 per kg, down by ₹ 1200 from the previous close of ₹ 62, 800 per kg.

Gold Price Today | Check Revised Rates in Your City

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 45,550 Rs 49,690 Mumbai Rs 45,390 Rs 46,390 Chennai Rs 43,710 Rs 47,690 Kolkata Rs 45,650 Rs 48,350 Hyderabad Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350 Ahmedabad Rs 44,680 Rs 48,200 Lucknow Rs 45,550 Rs 49,690 Kerala Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,762 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.95 per ounce. “Gold pared some loses after falling to five-week lows following strong US retail sales data,” said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Gold prices saw a slight recovery, although it continues to hover around the one-month lows it made in the (previous) session, amid the rise in the dollar, and positive US economic data.