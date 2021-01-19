Gold Price Today, January 18, 2021: After a continued downward slope, gold prices today remained steady in the domestic market. On MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), 24-karat gold futures inched up by 0.12 per cent to Rs 48,960 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices edged 0.37 per cent higher at Rs 65,674 per kg. Also Read - Gold Price Today January 15, 2021: Yellow Metal Rates Fall Again, Silver Drops | Prices in Various Indian Cities Here

The yellow metal market has maintained its downward journey in line with the international trend amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, losses have been limited in India since the vaccine announcements. Also Read - On Makar Sankranti, Gold Price Today Sees Sharp Decline, Silver Gains

Check the price for 22-karat gold in your city: Also Read - Gold Price Today January 13, 2021: Yellow Metal Rates Remain Steady, Silver Price Gains Slightly

According to the Good Returns website, the price for 22-karat gold today stands at Rs 47,660, while in Mumbai, the price was Rs 47,970. In Chennai, gold is being sold at Rs 46,140, while the price in Kolkata is Rs 48,400.

City 22-Karat Gold Price Today Chennai ₹46,140 Mumbai ₹47,970 Delhi ₹47,660 Kolkata ₹48,400 Bangalore ₹45,650 Hyderabad ₹45,650 Kerala ₹45,650 Pune ₹47,970 Vadodara ₹48,530 Ahmedabad ₹48,530

On the international front, gold rate inched up to USD 1, 836.70 per ounce on Tuesday. However, gold market has underperformed by 2.39 per cent in the last 30 days.