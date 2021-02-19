Gold Price Today, 19 February 2021: The Gold price in India today (Friday) didn’t register any change and was same as on February 18. The 10 grams 24-Carat gold can be bought at Rs 46,690 today while the same quantity in 22-Carat can be purchased at ₹45,690, the Gold Returns website stated. There was no change in price as per the national trend, but prices of gold declined in Delhi with the 22-carat being sold at 45,540 / 10 grams. 24-carat gold was being sold at Rs 49,680 per ten grams in the city today. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 18 February 2021: Gold Falls Further, Silver Dips Too | Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Other Cities

Silver prices, on the other hand, decreased by Rs 6 per 10 grams. You can buy the silver metal at Rs 690 per 10 grams today.

Gold and silver prices have been registering a continuous decline over the past week as per global cues and the import duty cut announced in Budget 2021. Gold prices increase or decrease varying from city to city due to different excise duty, state taxes, and making charges in jewelry stores.

CHECK 22K & 24K GOLD RATES IN YOUR CITY TODAY: (Courtesy: Good Returns)