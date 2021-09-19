Gold Price Today: Bringing cheers to buyers ahead of the festive season, gold prices on Sunday remained stable and were hovering near Rs 45,000—Rs 45,390 to be specific per 10 gram of 22-carat, showed Good Returns Website. Yesterday, prices of precious yellow metal were declined by a whopping Rs 3,900 per 100 grams.Also Read - Gold Price Today: Gold Rates Down Nearly ₹4,000 | Know The Revised Rates in Your City

Following the dip, the rate of 100 gram 22-carat gold was Rs 4,62,800, as per the Good Returns Website. Silver, on the other hand, dropped to Rs 60,000, down by Rs 1600 from the previous close of Rs 61, 600 per kg.

Gold Price Today | Check Revised Rates in Your City

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 45,550 Rs 49,690 Mumbai Rs 45,390 Rs 46,390 Chennai Rs 43,710 Rs 47,690 Kolkata Rs 45,650 Rs 48,350 Hyderabad Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350 Ahmedabad Rs 44,680 Rs 48,200 Lucknow Rs 45,550 Rs 49,690 Kerala Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350

Readers must note that the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.

Last week, Gold and silver prices had crashed. While prices of yellow metal hit a four-week low and silver prices fell to a nearly five-week low.