Gold Price Today, 2 March 2021: Gold price on Tuesday surged to Rs 45,950 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold after a dip in the previous session. At the same time, silver cost dropped to Rs 66,600 for 1 kg, according to Good Returns website. Gold prices have fallen nearly Rs 11,000 since August 2020 when the precious metal breached the all-time rate at Rs 57,008 per 10 grams.

Gold and silver remained volatile throughout last week due to the recovery in international prices. Gold price has declined by over Rs 10,000 or 18 per cent per 10 gm in the last 6 months. Price of gold varies from state to state based on taxes and duties, as well as making charges at different jewellery stores.

Gold price in major cities:

In New Delhi, 22-carat gold today rose to Rs 45,210 per 10 grams, while in Mumbai it costs Rs 44,950. Similarly, gold price in Chennai is Rs 43,560 for 10 grams and in Kolkata, gold costs Rs 45,470 per 10 grams. In Bangalore, the price of gold increased to Rs 43,060 for 10 grams.

City 22 karat gold (per 10 gm) 24 karat gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 43,560 Rs 47,520 Kolkata Rs 45,470 Rs 48,350 Bengaluru Rs 43,060 Rs 46,980 Pune Rs 44,950 Rs 45,950 Hyderabad Rs 43,060 Rs 46,980 Ahmedabad Rs 45,560 Rs 47,560 Lucknow Rs 45,210 Rs 49,310 Kerala Rs 43,060 Rs 46,980

Massive Surge in Demand:

Following the fall, there was a massive surge in buying and demand for gold across the country. Speaking to Reuters, a wholesaler from Kolkata said that people are happy with the current price, following which there is good demand for jewellery from retail buyers.