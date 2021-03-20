New Delhi: Gold prices fell marginally in Indian markets on Saturday. The precious yellow metals witnessed a dip of Rs 100 per 100 gram for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold, according to the Good Returns website. Following the fall, the price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold today is Rs 4,40,600 and Rs 4,40,700 per 100 gm respectively. In the previous trade, gold rates were up by Rs 3,200 per 100 gm, after which the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 4,42,800 per 100 gram. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Candidate Shows Up Wearing 5 kilos of Gold Jewellery to File Nomination for Upcoming Elections

Today, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi was recorded at Rs 44,240 per 10 gram, while in Mumbai it was Rs 44,060. In Chennai, 22k gold is being sold at Rs 42,480 and in Kolkata, the price stands at Rs 44,230 per 10 gram. Notably, gold prices increase or decrease varying from city to city due to different excise duty, state taxes and making charges in jewellery stores. Also Read - Woman Escapes With Gold Jewellery After Sedating Family Members With Fake COVID-19 Vaccine

Check Gold Price in Your City Here:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Madurai Rs 42,480 Rs 46,340 Bangalore Rs 42,250 Rs 46,090 Vijaywada Rs 42,250 Rs 46,090 Pune Rs 44,060 Rs 45,060 Visakhapatnam Rs 42,250 Rs 46,090 Ahmedabad Rs 44,590 Rs 46,460 Lucknow Rs 44,240 Rs 48,260 Kerala Rs 42,250 Rs 46, 090

Gold price rates shown above do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), and other levies. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 15 March 2021: Gold Prices Rise For Second Straight Day to Rs 44,880 Per 10 gm. Check Revised Rates

Strong Recovery For Retail Jewellery Segment Likely to Sustain: Report

The recovery momentum for the retail jewellery sector is likely to continue in 4QFY21 and FY22, backed by a softening of gold prices and an economic revival, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said. The rating agency has revised its outlook for the retail jewellery sector to stable for FY22 from stable-to-negative.

“With economic activities reaching to pre-Covid levels, Ind-Ra expects the momentum to continue in 4QFY21 and FY22, backed by a softening of gold prices and an economic recovery,” the rating agency said