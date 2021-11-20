Gold Price Today 20 Nov 2021: Gold price on Saturday remained unchanged in India for the last 24 hours, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 49,100 for 10 grams (24-carat), and Rs 48,100 for 10 gram (22-carat). However, the price of silver has decreased by Rs 300 for 1 kg and its being sold for Rs 66,000 per kg. Meanwhile, different metro cities witnessed a fluctuation of gold and silver prices today due to excise duty, state taxes and making charges that vary throughout the country. According to recent trends in Multi Commodity Exchange data, the value of gold futures fell by 0.40 percent to Rs 48,864.00. And, silver futures also witnessed a decline of 0.53 percent, settling at Rs 65,620.00.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by Whopping Rs 3,700. Check Gold Price in Your City

Gold Price in Major Cities

In Delhi, the rate of 10 gram of 24-carat gold was at Rs 52,530, while in Mumbai the yellow metal’s price is at Rs 49,100. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 48,150 and Rs 48,100, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,500 on Saturday, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,290. In Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,200, while 22-carat gold’s price is at Rs 48,500. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, gold is selling at Rs 50,180 for 10 gram of 24-carat, while 22-carat gold is selling for Rs 46,000. In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the gold price for 24 carat and 22 carat has decreased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours. The 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,740 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,150. Also Read - Gold Rate Changes Big. Check Gold Price In Your City

In Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat was being sold at Rs 48,600 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 50,800. In Lucknow and Kerala, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat of yellow metal was Rs 47,100 and Rs 46,000 respectively. Moreover, the value of 24-carat gold was Rs 50,100 and Rs 50,180 respectively in both places. Also Read - Gold Price Drops Big in Futures Trade Ahead of Diwali. Check Today's Gold Rate

Silver Price in Major Cities

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 70,700 on Saturday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 66,000. Silver is trading at Rs 66,000 for 1 kg in Kolkata and Bangalore, while in Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of the precious metal is 70,700.