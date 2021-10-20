New Delhi: People in general buy gold during Diwali and Dhanteras as a traditiona and ebelief. This is happening for years now. They purchase physical gold in the form of jewellery and coins. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, when going to a jewellery shop is still considered as risk, more and more people are investing in digital gold in India this season. They are now buying digital gold from vendors and refiners through various platforms.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by Massive Rs 5,600; Check Latest Gold Price in Your City

At present three companies that offer digital golds include Augmont Gold; MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture between state-run MMTC Ltd and Swiss firm MKS PAMP; and Digital Gold India Pvt. Ltd with its SafeGold brand. Also Read - Gold Rate Remains Stable; Latest Gold Price in Mumbai, Delhi, Your City

Apart from this, you can also buy digital gold via popular wallets including Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay and PhonePe. Also Read - Nitish Kumar Makes Covid Test Mandatory for Those Traveling To Bihar from Other States During Diwali, Chhath

However, before going to buy digital gold, the customers need to keep certain things in mind such as the purity of gold, the price range, tax and maximum holding period.

Purity: Before going to buy any digital gold, the customers need to check the purity of the digital gold. Speaking to News 18, Pranjal kamra, chief executive officer, Finology, said that the digital gold purchased from MMTC-PAMP is more likely to be purer than that purchased from platforms in collaboration with SafeGold.

Price range: Interestingly, the price range of the digital gold starts from as low as Re 1. However, the customers can purchase fractional physical gold for a small investment.

GST: If you are purchasing digital gold, then you must know that it will attract 3 per cent GST over the cost of your gold, just like in case of buying physical gold. Apart from this, the digital gold providers also charge an additional fee of 2-3 per cent for the expenses such as cost of storage, insurance and trustee fee.

Tax: On the other side, the holding period of the digital gold determines the amount of taxes an investor needs to pay while buying digital gold. If digital gold is held for less than 36 months, then the returns are not taxable directly. However, the long-term capital gains from digital gold are taxed at 20% on returns along with applicable surcharge and 4 per cent cess.

Maximum holding period: Most importantly, the customers need to know that the digital gold products have a maximum holding period after which the customers have to take delivery of gold or sell it back.