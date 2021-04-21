Gold Price Today, 21 April 2021: Gold price in India today dipped by more than Rs 4,000 for 10 grams from Rs 50,620 yesterday to Rs 45,980 per 10 grams today, according to the Good Returns website on Wednesday. In global markets, gold gained on Tuesday as the U.S. Treasury yields stalled and the US dollar steadied near multi-week lows. Price of gold had been on a constant rise and reached its peak for the month of April. Also Read - Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rate In Your City

Notably, gold and silver jewellery prices vary across India due to excise duty and state taxes. Check rates of 22 kt and 24 kt gold in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other cities here.

Gold Price Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

In Delhi, price of gold today is Rs 46,300 per 10 grams of 22-carat, and 50,520 for 24-carat. In Mumbai, gold costs cheaper at Rs 44,980 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,980 for 24-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru today is Rs 44,150 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 48,160 for 24-carat, while in Hyderabad, you can buy gold at Rs 44,250 for 10 grams of 22-carat, and Rs 48,270 for 10 grams of 24-carat.

Gold Prices in Other Cities of India:

City 22k gold price (per 10 gm) 24k gold price (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 44,500 Rs 48,550 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,150 Rs 48,160 Patna Rs 44,980 Rs 45,980 Kerala Rs 44,150 Rs 48,160 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,150 Rs 48,160 Ahmedabad Rs 46,650 Rs 48,600 Chandigarh Rs 46,300 Rs 50,520 Jaipur Rs 46,300 Rs 50,520

Gold buyers please note that Gold price rates mentioned for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies.