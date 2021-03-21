New Delhi: Gold prices today were trading weak in the Indian markets. The precious metal saw a dip of Rs 140 per 10 gram for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold, the Good Returns Website showed on Sunday. The gold prices, following the fall, were hovering below 45,000 today. While the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold declined to Rs 43, 930 from Rs 44,070, the rates of 24-carat gold dropped to Rs 44,930 from Rs 45,070 per 10 grams. Notably, gold futures have declined around 21 per cent from the record highs. It remained under pressure this month as the prices have gone down by Rs 11,000 since touching record highs Rs. 57000 per 10 gm. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 20 March 2021: Gold Rates Fall Marginally, A Day After Rising ₹3,200 Per 100 gm. Check Revised Rates

In metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the precious metal was trading at Rs 44,400, Rs 43, 930, Rs 44,560 and Rs 42, 500 respectively (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold). Readers must note that the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.

Check Revised Rates in Your City Here:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Lucknow Rs 44,400 Rs 48,440 Bangalore Rs 42,250 Rs 46,090 Vijaywada Rs 42,250 Rs 46,090 Kerala Rs 42,250 Rs 46,090 Patna Rs 43,930 Rs 44,930 Coimbatore Rs 42,500 Rs 46,360 Pune Rs 43,930 Rs 44,930 Ahmedabad Rs 44,380 Rs 46,380

The 22-carat and the 24-carat gold rates shown above are not showroom prices. The rates of the precious metal are expected to change after the inclusion of Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes.