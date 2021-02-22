Gold Price Today: After trading at the lowest levels in eight months, Gold futures on multi commodity exchange (MCX) soared 0.3 per cent to Rs 46,340 per 10 gram on Monday. Notably, the yellow metal rates have declined by over Rs 10,000 or 18 per cent per 10 gm in the last 6 months. It had touched record highs (Rs. 56,200 per 10 gm) in August last year. Silver, on the other hand, gained 0.8% to Rs 69590 on MCX today. Also Read - Gold Price Down by Rs 4000 This Year | 5 Reasons Why Gold is Falling in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Other Cities

According to the Good Returns website, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi rose by Rs 10 to Rs 45,410 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai, the rates remained unchanged and stayed at Rs 45,130.

Check rates in major cities here:

City 22-Karat Gold Price Today Chennai ₹43,780 Mumbai ₹45,130 Delhi ₹45,410 Kolkata ₹45,570 Bangalore ₹43,270 Hyderabad ₹43,270 Kerala ₹43,270 Pune ₹45,130 Vadodara ₹45,770 Ahmedabad ₹45,770

Gold prices increase or decrease varying from city to city due to different excise duty, state taxes, and making charges in jewelry stores.