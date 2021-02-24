New Delhi: Gold rates on Wednesday rose by Rs 490 to Rs 46,950 per 10 grams, while silver price was trending at Rs 70,500 per kg. According to the Good Returns website, the rate of 24-carat gold also witnessed a nominal hike. However, on regularly tracking the rate of the metals, one can observe that most of the time there is a difference of Rs 1,000 in the prices of 24-carat and 22-carat gold. Also Read - Ek Biryani Aisa Bhi: Dubai Restaurant's Royal Gold Biryani @ Rs 19,704 Per Plate | See Mouth-Watering Pics

The price of 22-carat gold is up by Rs 590 to Rs 46,000 per 10 gm in New Delhi, while in Chennai it has risen up to Rs 44,280, up Rs 500. Meanwhile, in Mumbai also, the rate increased by Rs 490 to Rs 46,950, as per the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai is Rs 48,300 per 10 gm. Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Today: Yellow Metal Climbs to Rs 49,530 Per 10 gm, Silver at Rs 69,200/Kg

Check gold rates today in major cities here: Also Read - Gold Price Today: Gold Rates Fall to 8-month Low, Plunge ₹10,000 From Record August Highs. Check Rate In Your City