Gold rate today: Gold prices in India saw a dip of ₹3,000 across all major cities, following which it was hovering around ₹4,90,000 per 100 grams, the Good Returns website showed today. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹4, 93, 000 per 100 grams. The prices of 10 gram 22-carat gold in India today dipped by Rs 300, with the rate coming down to Rs 49,000 from Rs 49,300. Meanwhile, the 10 gram 24-carat gold tumbled by Rs 330, to be sold at Rs 53,450. The dip in gold prices has brought relief to people amid the ongoing wedding season.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 22 Here

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the 10-gram 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,000. In southern cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai the precious metal was trading a bit higher at Rs 49,450 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold), as per the Good Returns website. The prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 8th April 2022: Yellow Metals See BIG Change. Check Latest Rates in Your City