New Delhi: Gold prices fell across all major cities in Indian markets on Thursday. Good Returns website showed that the yellow metal rates tumbled by Rs 4,000 per 100 grams. Following this, 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 4,73, 500 per 100 grams, while the price of 10-gram 24-carat gold was 5,16,700. For 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the price is Rs 47,350, as per the data on the Good Returns website.

For the unversed, Gold rates change daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities across the country:-

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47, 810 ₹52,160 Mumbai ₹47,350 ₹51,670 Delhi ₹47,350 ₹51,670 Kolkata ₹47,350 ₹51,670 Bangalore ₹47,350 ₹51,670 Hyderabad ₹47,350 ₹51,670 Kerala ₹47,350 ₹51,670 Pune ₹47,420 ₹51,740 Vadodara ₹47,400 ₹51,720 Ahmedabad ₹47,400 ₹51,720 Jaipur ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Lucknow ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Coimbatore ₹47, 810 ₹52,160 Madurai ₹47, 810 ₹52,160 Vijayawada ₹47,350 ₹51,670 Patna ₹47,420 ₹51,740 Nagpur ₹47,400 ₹51,720 Chandigarh ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Surat ₹47,400 ₹51,720 Bhubaneswar ₹47,350 ₹51,670 Mangalore ₹47,350 ₹51,670 Visakhapatnam ₹47,350 ₹51,670 Nashik ₹47,420 ₹51,740 Mysore ₹47,350 ₹51,670

Readers must note that the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Prices also vary in jewelry shops.