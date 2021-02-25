Gold rate today 25 February 2021: Prices of gold have fallen down once again after seeing a surge on Wednesday, in all major cities of India on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rates were at Rs 47,730 with a fall of Rs 110 this morning. In Delhi, 22-carat gold has been at Rs 45,900 with a fall of Rs 100 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs 50,090 with a fall of Rs 90. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs 45,770 and Rs 46,770 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs 110 on both metals. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 19 February 2021: No Change in Gold Rates as Per National Trend, Silver Declines | Check Rates of 22k & 24k Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs 46,220 per 10 gram for 22 carat and that of 24 carat is at Rs 49,970 with a fall of Rs 90 on both the metals. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,170 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs 110 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs 48,170 with a slash of Rs 130.

Gold and silver prices have gone down in global markets, making the domestic prices in India also stumble, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 AM and can alter any moment, hence the gold buyers are advised to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday, while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.