Gold Price Today: Gold prices on Saturday remained steady at Rs 45, 240 per 10 gram. As per the good returns website, the price of one gram of 22-carat gold without GST stood at Rs 4,524, while the price of 100 grams of 22-carat-gold stayed at Rs 4,52,400. Yesterday, the yellow metal was dropped by Rs 600 per 100 gram for both 22 and 24-carats. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold rates in futures trade were down by 1.28 per cent to Rs 46,075.00.
For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, you will have to pay Rs 43,350, while Mumbaikars have to spend Rs 45,240 for the same quantity. For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata, the cost is Rs 45,900, while for 24-carat gold it is Rs 48,600. In southern cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 gram of 22-carat gold will cost buyers Rs 43,200.
|City
|22-k gold (per 10 gm)
|24-k gold (per 10 gm)
|Chennai
|Rs 43,570
|Rs 46,530
|Bangalore
|Rs 43,200
|Rs 47,130
|Jaipur
|Rs 45,200
|Rs 47,450
|Nashik
|Rs 44,440
|Rs 47,580
|Mysore
|Rs 43,200
|Rs 47,130
|Patna
|Rs 44,440
|Rs 47,580
|Nagpur
|Rs 45,240
|Rs 46,240
|Bhubaneswar
| Rs 43,570
|Rs 47,470
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 44,480
|Rs 47,710
Notably, the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.