Gold Price Today: Gold prices on Saturday remained steady at Rs 45, 240 per 10 gram. As per the good returns website, the price of one gram of 22-carat gold without GST stood at Rs 4,524, while the price of 100 grams of 22-carat-gold stayed at Rs 4,52,400. Yesterday, the yellow metal was dropped by Rs 600 per 100 gram for both 22 and 24-carats. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold rates in futures trade were down by 1.28 per cent to Rs 46,075.00.

For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, you will have to pay Rs 43,350, while Mumbaikars have to spend Rs 45,240 for the same quantity. For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata, the cost is Rs 45,900, while for 24-carat gold it is Rs 48,600. In southern cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 gram of 22-carat gold will cost buyers Rs 43,200. Also Read - Gold Rate Changes: Check Gold Price in Your City

Check revised rate in your city here:-

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 43,570 Rs 46,530 Bangalore Rs 43,200 Rs 47,130 Jaipur Rs 45,200 Rs 47,450 Nashik Rs 44,440 Rs 47,580 Mysore Rs 43,200 Rs 47,130 Patna Rs 44,440 Rs 47,580 Nagpur Rs 45,240 Rs 46,240 Bhubaneswar Rs 43,570 Rs 47,470 Ahmedabad Rs 44,480 Rs 47,710

Notably, the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.