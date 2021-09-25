Gold Price Today: Gold prices on Saturday remained steady at Rs 45, 240 per 10 gram. As per the good returns website, the price of one gram of 22-carat gold without GST stood at Rs 4,524, while the price of 100 grams of 22-carat-gold stayed at Rs 4,52,400. Yesterday, the yellow metal was dropped by Rs 600 per  100 gram for both 22 and 24-carats. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold rates in futures trade were down by 1.28 per cent to Rs 46,075.00. 
For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, you will have to pay Rs 43,350, while Mumbaikars have to spend Rs 45,240  for the same quantity.  For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata, the cost is Rs 45,900, while for 24-carat gold it is Rs 48,600. In southern cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 gram of 22-carat gold will cost buyers Rs 43,200.

Check revised rate in your city here:-

City22-k gold (per 10 gm)24-k gold (per 10 gm)
ChennaiRs 43,570Rs 46,530
BangaloreRs 43,200Rs 47,130
JaipurRs 45,200Rs 47,450
NashikRs 44,440Rs 47,580
MysoreRs 43,200Rs 47,130
PatnaRs 44,440Rs 47,580
NagpurRs 45,240Rs 46,240
Bhubaneswar Rs 43,570Rs 47,470
AhmedabadRs 44,480Rs 47,710

Notably, the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.