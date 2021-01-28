Gold Price Today, 28 January 2021: Gold price in India today dipped yet again for the fifth day in a row in light of a stronger US dollar. On MCX (Multi-Commodity Exchange), February gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to Rs 48,780 per 10 grams. Gold price has dropped by nearly Rs 7,500 since its highest record of Rs 56,300 per 10 grams in August. In the previous session, gold price dropped by 0.6 per cent to Rs 48,845 for 10 grams. Also Read - Gold Heist: Burglars Kill Two People, Steal 17-kg Gold from Jeweller's Residence in Tamil Nadu

In global markets too, gold rates today fell 0.3 per cent to $1,839.21 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver prices declined 0.2 per cent to $25.18 per ounce and platinum dropped to $1,063.76.

According to Good Returns website, 22k gold price in Delhi today stands at Rs 47,890. In Mumbai, the price of gold is Rs 47,990 per 10 grams.