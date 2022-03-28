Gold Price Today: In a big cheer to buyers, Gold rates on Monday remained stable and were hovering below Rs 50,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat, the good returns website showed. While the rate of 100-gram 22-carat gold was Rs 4,82, 200, 10-gram of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 48,200.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Up By Rs 6,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On March 25 Here

For the unversed, Gold prices in India vary from state to state and city to city due to different taxes levied by the respective state governments, excise duty, and other duties.

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 48,200 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was being sold at Rs 48,440. The gold rate in Kerala and Mumbai was Rs 48,200, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

Check rates in your city here:-