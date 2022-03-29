Gold Rate Today: Yellow metal on Tuesday saw a huge drop across all major cities in Indian markets. According to the Good Returns website, the gold rates declined by Rs 2,500 per 100 grams. Following the dip, the 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 4,79, 500 per 100 grams and 22-carat gold was being sold at Rs 47,950 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48, 200 per 10 grams.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 28th March 2022: Yellow Metal Remains Below ₹50,000. Check Latest Rates in Your City

The price of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 47,950 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it is Rs 48, 160. In cities like Vadodara and Ahmedabad, the yellow metal was trading near Rs 48,000 (for 10 grams of 22-carat gold), the Good Returns Website showed.

For the unversed, Gold rates change daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities across the country

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Kolkata Rs 47,950 Rs 52,310 Bangalore Rs 47,950 Rs 52,310 Pune Rs 48,050 Rs 52,400 Jaipur Rs 48,100 Rs 52,450 Lucknow Rs 48,100 Rs 52,450 Patna Rs 48,050 Rs 52,400 Nagpur Rs 47,980 Rs 52,340 Bhubaneswar Rs 47,950 Rs 52,310 Ahmedabad Rs 48,000 Rs 52,350

Readers must note that the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Prices also vary in jewelry shops.