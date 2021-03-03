Gold Price Today, 3 March 2021: The price of gold on Wednesday fell by more than Rs 500 as 10 grams of 24-carat gold cost Rs 45,420 today. In yesterday’s session, gold price rose slightly to Rs 45,950 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver is also trading lower at Rs 66,600 a kg, according to the Good Returns website. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 2 March 2021: Is it a Good Time to Buy Gold? Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai And Other Cities

In the international market too, gold was trading 0.49 per cent lower at USD 1,714.50 per ounce in New York as on Tuesday. Gold prices have fallen nearly Rs 11,000 since August 2020 when the precious metal breached the all-time rate at Rs 57,008 per 10 grams. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 1 March 2021: 22-carat Gold Dips Again | Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Other Cities

Gold and silver remained volatile throughout last week due to the recovery in international prices. Price of gold varies from state to state based on taxes and duties, as well as making charges at different jewellery stores. Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Witness Volatility Throughout The Week, Remain Below ₹50,000

22-carat gold price in major cities:

Price of 22-carat gold in New Delhi has dropped to Rs 44,250 per 10 grams, while in Mumbai it costs Rs 44,420. Similarly, gold price in Chennai fell to Rs 42,660 for 10 grams and in Kolkata, gold dipped to Rs 44,640. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold price in Bangalore today is Rs 42,100 for 10 grams.

City 22 karat gold (per 10 gm) 24 karat gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 42,660 Rs 46,540 Kolkata Rs 44,640 Rs 47,340 Bengaluru Rs 42,100 Rs 45,930 Pune Rs 44,420 Rs 45,420 Hyderabad Rs 42,100 Rs 45,930 Ahmedabad Rs 44,640 Rs 46,640 Lucknow Rs 44,250 Rs 48,280 Kerala Rs 42,100 Rs 45,930

Massive Surge in Demand:

There a massive surge in buying and demand of gold across the country due to the massive drop from above Rs 50,000 fpr 22-carat gold to less than Rs 43,000 in some cities. Speaking to Reuters, a wholesaler from Kolkata said that people are happy with the current price, following which there is good demand for jewelry from retail buyers.

While, gold and silver will remain volatile for the entirety of March, according to experts, the prices are expected to bounce back towards the medium term.