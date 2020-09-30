New Delhi: According to updates from the HDFC Securities, the price of the yellow metal in the national capital on Wednesday declined marginally by Rs 26 to Rs 51,372 per 10 gram. In the previous trade, gold price had closed at Rs 51,398 per 10 gram. Also Read - Man Tries To Smuggle 40-Grams Gold Inside His N95 Face Mask, Arrested at Kozhikode Airport

On the other hand, the price of silver also declined by Rs 201 to Rs 62,241 per kilogram from Rs 62,442 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were down by Rs 26 on weak global prices and minor rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee settled 10 paise higher at 73.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by positive domestic equities.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,887 per ounce and USD 22.70 per ounce, respectively.

Gold traded under pressure as prices pared previous gains on stronger dollar amid rising hopes for US stimulus package, Patel added.

(With agency inputs)