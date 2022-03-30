Gold Price Today: Continuing its downward trend ahead of wedding season, gold prices declined by Rs 2,000 per 100 grams across all major cities on Wednesday. The prices of 10 gram 22-carat gold in India today dipped by Rs 200, with the rate coming down to Rs 47,750 from Rs 47,950. Meanwhile, the 10 gram 24-carat gold tumbled by Rs 210, to be sold at Rs 52,100. The dip in gold prices has brought relief to people looking for a ‘safe haven’ investment.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 29th March 2022: Yellow Metal Witnesses Massive Drop. Good Times Ahead for Buyers?
In Delhi, the 10-gram 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,750 today while 100-gram is being sold at Rs 4,77,500. In southern cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai the precious metal was trading at Rs 47,930 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold). The prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.
Check the gold rate in your city here: (Credit: The Good Returns website)
|City
|22-k gold (per 10 gm)
|24-k gold (per 10 gm)
|Kolkata
|Rs 47,750
|Rs 52,100
|Bangalore
|Rs 47,750
|Rs 52,100
|Pune
|Rs 47,820
|Rs 52,170
|Jaipur
|Rs 47,900
|Rs 52,350
|Lucknow
|Rs 47,900
|Rs 52,350
|Patna
|Rs 47,820
|Rs 52,170
|Nagpur
|Rs 47,820
|Rs 52,170
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 47,750
|Rs 52,100
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 47,800
|Rs 52,150
Readers, please note that the gold rates mentioned in the copy differ from the gold prices at jewelry shops.