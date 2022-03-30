Gold Price Today: Continuing its downward trend ahead of wedding season, gold prices declined by Rs 2,000 per 100 grams across all major cities on Wednesday. The prices of 10 gram 22-carat gold in India today dipped by Rs 200, with the rate coming down to Rs 47,750 from Rs 47,950. Meanwhile, the 10 gram 24-carat gold tumbled by Rs 210, to be sold at Rs 52,100. The dip in gold prices has brought relief to people looking for a ‘safe haven’ investment.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 29th March 2022: Yellow Metal Witnesses Massive Drop. Good Times Ahead for Buyers?

In Delhi, the 10-gram 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,750 today while 100-gram is being sold at Rs 4,77,500. In southern cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai the precious metal was trading at Rs 47,930 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold). The prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.

Check the gold rate in your city here: (Credit: The Good Returns website)

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Kolkata Rs 47,750 Rs 52,100 Bangalore Rs 47,750 Rs 52,100 Pune Rs 47,820 Rs 52,170 Jaipur Rs 47,900 Rs 52,350 Lucknow Rs 47,900 Rs 52,350 Patna Rs 47,820 Rs 52,170 Nagpur Rs 47,820 Rs 52,170 Bhubaneswar Rs 47,750 Rs 52,100 Ahmedabad Rs 47,800 Rs 52,150