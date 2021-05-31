Gold Price Today, 31 May 2021: Price of gold on Monday settled at Rs 47,700 per 10-grams of 24-carat gold, higher by 0.23 per cent than yesterday’s value of Rs 47,590, according to the Good Returns website. As a result, if you buy 100 grams of 22-carat gold, it will cost you about Rs 4,67,000 today, keeping in mind the variable taxes. On Sunday, 22-carat gold price was Rs 46,590 for 10 grams. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 28 May, 2021: Gold Price Drops Big; Check Revised Gold Rates City-Wise List
Meanwhile, spot gold price witnessed a growth of 0.02 per cent in India at Rs 47,600, even as the global gold rates ($1907.1) fell by 0.12 per cent. Silver, on the other hand, surged slightly to Rs 72,000 per kg. This means, if you buy 100 grams of silver today, it will cost about Rs 7,200, depending on which city you are at. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 26 May, 2021: Gold Price Falls; Check Revised Gold Rates in Mumbai, Other Cities
Gold Price Today in Your City
In Delhi, the 22-carat gold today costs Rs 46,870 per 10 grams, whereas 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,870 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold stands at Rs 48,280 and Rs 50,860 respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, you will have to pay Rs 46,700 for 22-carat gold and Rs 47,700 for 24-carat gold. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 25 May, 2021: Gold Price Down; Check Revised 22k, 24k Gold Rates City-wise
Here are the gold prices in other major cities:
|City
|22-carat gold price today
|24-carat gold price today
|Chennai
|Rs 46,280
|Rs 50,480
|Bangalore
|Rs 45,900
|Rs 50,070
|Pune
|Rs 46,700
|Rs 47,700
|Vadodara
|Rs 48,300
|Rs 50,300
|Jaipur
|Rs 46,870
|Rs 50,870
|Kerala
|Rs 45,900
|Rs 50,070
|Patna
|Rs 46,700
|Rs 47,700
|Nagpur
|Rs 46,700
|Rs 47,700
|Bhubaneswar
| Rs 45,900
|Rs 50,070
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 48,300
|Rs 50,300
Readers, please note that gold price for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, making charges at jewellery stores and other levies. Gold prices differ from city to city and at different jewellery shops.