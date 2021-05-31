Gold Price Today, 31 May 2021: Price of gold on Monday settled at Rs 47,700 per 10-grams of 24-carat gold, higher by 0.23 per cent than yesterday’s value of Rs 47,590, according to the Good Returns website. As a result, if you buy 100 grams of 22-carat gold, it will cost you about Rs 4,67,000 today, keeping in mind the variable taxes. On Sunday, 22-carat gold price was Rs 46,590 for 10 grams. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 28 May, 2021: Gold Price Drops Big; Check Revised Gold Rates City-Wise List

Meanwhile, spot gold price witnessed a growth of 0.02 per cent in India at Rs 47,600, even as the global gold rates ($1907.1) fell by 0.12 per cent. Silver, on the other hand, surged slightly to Rs 72,000 per kg. This means, if you buy 100 grams of silver today, it will cost about Rs 7,200, depending on which city you are at. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 26 May, 2021: Gold Price Falls; Check Revised Gold Rates in Mumbai, Other Cities

Gold Price Today in Your City

In Delhi, the 22-carat gold today costs Rs 46,870 per 10 grams, whereas 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,870 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold stands at Rs 48,280 and Rs 50,860 respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, you will have to pay Rs 46,700 for 22-carat gold and Rs 47,700 for 24-carat gold. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 25 May, 2021: Gold Price Down; Check Revised 22k, 24k Gold Rates City-wise

Here are the gold prices in other major cities:

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 46,280 Rs 50,480 Bangalore Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070 Pune Rs 46,700 Rs 47,700 Vadodara Rs 48,300 Rs 50,300 Jaipur Rs 46,870 Rs 50,870 Kerala Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070 Patna Rs 46,700 Rs 47,700 Nagpur Rs 46,700 Rs 47,700 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070 Ahmedabad Rs 48,300 Rs 50,300

Readers, please note that gold price for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, making charges at jewellery stores and other levies. Gold prices differ from city to city and at different jewellery shops.