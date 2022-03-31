Gold Price Today: Gold rates continue to decline across all major cities on Thursday. In the last three days, the yellow metal dropped by Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,76,500 from 4,79,500 per 100 grams, the Good Returns Website showed. The prices of 10-gram 22-carat gold today are slashed by Rs 100 to Rs 47,650. The lower gold prices came as a relief for buyers as the wedding season is on across India.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 30th March 2022: Yellow Metal Continues to Fall, Remains Below ₹ 50,000 Ahead of Wedding Season | Revised Rates Here
The gold rate today in Mumbai and Delhi is Rs 47, 650 per 10 gram of 22-carat. While in cities like Pune, Vadodara, the precious metal was being sold at 47,,700 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold). For the unversed, the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 29th March 2022: Yellow Metal Witnesses Massive Drop. Good Times Ahead for Buyers?
Check the gold rate in your city here: (Credit: The Good Returns website)
|City
|22-k gold (per 10 gm)
|24-k gold (per 10 gm)
|Kolkata
|Rs 47,650
|Rs 51,980
|Bangalore
|Rs 47,650
|Rs 51,980
|Chennai
|Rs 47,920
|Rs 52,280
|Jaipur
|Rs 47,800
|Rs 52,130
|Lucknow
|Rs 47,800
|Rs 52,130
|Patna
|Rs 47,700
|Rs 52,030
|Nagpur
|Rs 47,700
|Rs 52,030
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 47,650
|Rs 51,980
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 47,680
|Rs 52,060
Readers, please note that the gold rates mentioned in the copy differ from the gold prices at jewelry shops.
“Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar and rise in US bond yields,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 28th March 2022: Yellow Metal Remains Below ₹50,000. Check Latest Rates in Your City
Will Gold Prices Witness A New High in Coming Days?
Sugandha Sachdeva, VP-Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking expected gold price to remain sensitive towards Russia-Ukraine news.
“As the market mood has improved slightly, some correction and consolidation might be witnessed in gold prices after the stellar rally in recent days, where prices came in the vicinity of record highs of $2075 per ounce or ₹56,191 per 10 gm, but could not breach the same. We believe that gold prices will remain sensitive to the incoming news around the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the near term, but would garner buying interest at lower levels”, Live Mint quoted Sachdeva as saying.