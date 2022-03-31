Gold Price Today: Gold rates continue to decline across all major cities on Thursday. In the last three days, the yellow metal dropped by Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,76,500 from 4,79,500 per 100 grams, the Good Returns Website showed. The prices of 10-gram 22-carat gold today are slashed by Rs 100 to Rs 47,650. The lower gold prices came as a relief for buyers as the wedding season is on across India.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 30th March 2022: Yellow Metal Continues to Fall, Remains Below ₹ 50,000 Ahead of Wedding Season | Revised Rates Here

The gold rate today in Mumbai and Delhi is Rs 47, 650 per 10 gram of 22-carat. While in cities like Pune, Vadodara, the precious metal was being sold at 47,,700 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold). For the unversed, the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Kolkata Rs 47,650 Rs 51,980 Bangalore Rs 47,650 Rs 51,980 Chennai Rs 47,920 Rs 52,280 Jaipur Rs 47,800 Rs 52,130 Lucknow Rs 47,800 Rs 52,130 Patna Rs 47,700 Rs 52,030 Nagpur Rs 47,700 Rs 52,030 Bhubaneswar Rs 47,650 Rs 51,980 Ahmedabad Rs 47,680 Rs 52,060

Readers, please note that the gold rates mentioned in the copy differ from the gold prices at jewelry shops.