New Delhi: Gold price today was stable at Rs 44,900—the same as yesterday, according to the Good Returns website. If you want to buy 100 gram of 22-carat gold, you need to pay Rs 4,39,000, for 100 gram of 24-carat gold, you will have to spend Rs 4,49, 00. In metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the precious metal was trading at Rs 44,400, Rs 43, 900, Rs 44,770 and Rs 42, 770 respectively (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold), the Good Returns website showed. In Bengaluru, Patna, and Ahmedabad, 10 gram of 22-carat gold price is Rs 42,250, Rs 43,900 and Rs 44,700 respectively. Also Read - Gold Price Today Down By Rs 2,500; Check April 1 Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Other Cities, States

Notably, the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.

Check Revised Rates in Your City Here:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Lucknow Rs 44,400 Rs 48,440 Jaipur Rs 44,400 Rs 48,440 Vijaywada Rs 42,250 Rs 46,090 Kerala Rs 42,250 Rs 46,090 Bhubaneswar Rs 42,250 Rs 46,090 Coimbatore Rs 42,770 Rs 46,660 Pune Rs 43,900 Rs 44,900 Hyderabad Rs 42,250 Rs 46,090

Note: The 22-carat and the 24-carat gold rates shown above are not showroom prices. The rates of the precious metal are expected to change after the inclusion of Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes.

Notably, gold futures have plunged over 20 per cent from the record highs, following which the precious metal remained under pressure as the prices have gone down by Rs 11,000 since touching record highs Rs. 57000 per 10 gm. However, last month, the yellow metal saw an increase of Rs 425 at the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange). Meanwhile, with the start of the new fiscal, buyers want to know, where the yellow metal is moving. Experts, while speaking to Zee Business, have predicted that Gold price can go up to Rs 46,800 on the higher side and Rs 43,000 on the lower side in April.