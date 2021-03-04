Gold Price Today, 4 March 2021: Gold price in India on Thursday fell further by more than Rs 50 as 10 grams of 24-carat gold cost Rs 45,370 today, according to Good Returns website. Yesterday, gold prices witnessed a massive dip of Rs 500 across states. Meanwhile, silver gained big and costs Rs 67,900 a kg as opposed to Rs 66,600 a kg on the previous session. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 3 March 2021: Check 22k, 24k Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Gold prices have fallen nearly Rs 11,000 since August 2020 when the precious metal breached the all-time rate at Rs 57,008 per 10 grams. Price of gold varies from state to state based on taxes and duties, as well as making charges at different jewellery stores. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 2 March 2021: Is it a Good Time to Buy Gold? Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold Price in major cities:

Price of 22-carat gold in New Delhi has dropped to Rs 44,250 per 10 grams, while in Mumbai it costs Rs 44,420. Similarly, gold price in Chennai fell to Rs 42,660 for 10 grams and in Kolkata, gold dipped to Rs 44,640. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold price in Bangalore today is Rs 42,100 for 10 grams. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 1 March 2021: 22-carat Gold Dips Again | Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Other Cities

Here’s the price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold across major cities:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 42,640 Rs 46,520 Kolkata Rs 44,910 Rs 47,610 Bengaluru Rs 42,450 Rs 46,300 Pune Rs 44,370 Rs 45,370 Hyderabad Rs 42,450 Rs 46,300 Ahmedabad Rs 44,950 Rs 46,950 Lucknow Rs 44,600 Rs 48,650 Kerala Rs 42,450 Rs 46,300

Massive Surge in Demand:

There is a massive surge in buying and demand of gold across the country due to the massive drop from above Rs 50,000 for 22-carat gold to less than Rs 43,000 in some cities. While, gold and silver will remain volatile for the entirety of March, according to experts, the prices are expected to bounce back towards the medium term.