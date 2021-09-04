Gold Price Today: Continuing its downward trend ahead of festivals, gold prices declined by Rs 800 per 100 grams on Saturday. Following the dip, the rate of 100 gram 22-carat gold on Saturday was Rs 4,62,800, the Good Returns Website showed. The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 46,280 per 10 gram.Also Read - Gold Rate May Hit Lifetime High Of ₹ 58,000-Mark; Check City-Wise Gold Price

According to the Good Returns Website, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 46,350 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai it is Rs 46,200. In Chennai, the precious metal is being sold at Rs 44,510. In cities like Vadodara and Ahmedabad, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 45,870 and 44,980 (for 10 grams of 22-carat gold) respectively.

Gold Prices Today: Check City-Wise Gold Rates Here

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 44,510 Rs 48,560 Bangalore Rs 44,200 Rs 48,220 Delhi Rs 46,350 Rs 50,850 Mumbai Rs 46,200 Rs 47,200 Kerala Rs 44,200 Rs 48,220 Patna Rs 45,400 Rs 48,610 Nagpur Rs 46,200 Rs 47,200 Bhubaneswar Rs 46,350 Rs 48,540 Ahmedabad Rs 44,980 Rs 46,980

91% Consumers Plan on a Purchase During Festivals, Shows Survey

Consumers in India are all set to celebrate the festivals this year with great fervour after a year with pandemics. They are planning new purchases during the upcoming shopping sales for Diwali, Dussehra and Christmas, showed a survey conducted by The Trade Desk and YouGov called The Festive Season Pulse 2021. As per the survey, six in 10 people are interested in learning about new brand while 91 percent of consumers are planning a purchase during festive season sales.

What Experts Suggest

Consumers planning to do their Dusshera, Diwali shopping of gold should not wait for the last moment as past trend indicates that prices have mostly gone up before the festival. The general perception centres around buying jewellery 30-45 days before Diwali to get a good price. However, going by the trend, the bargains have been better for silver while gold became expensive as the festival approaches.