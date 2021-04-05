New Delhi: After a day of pause, Gold prices today witnessed a marginal hike of Rs 100 per 100 gram for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold, the Good Returns website showed on Monday. The Gold rate per 10 gram rose by Rs 10, following which 10 gram of 22-carat gold price in India is Rs 44,910 and the 100 gram 22-carat gold price is Rs 4,49,100. Yesterday, the 24-carat Gold rate per 10 gram stood at Rs 44,900 and the 24 carat Gold rate per 100 gram is Rs 4,49,000. Notably, the yellow metal rates were at a peak in February. But now the rates have declined by over 20%. However, the new financial year has begun on a positive note for those who want to invest in gold. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 4 April 2021: Gold Rates Remain Unchanged at Rs 44,900 Per 10 Gram. Is it Right Time to Make Profit? Here's What Experts Say

22-carat-gold price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Vijaywada

While Delhiites will have to pay Rs 44,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold, Mumbaikars have to spend Rs 43,910 for the same. In southern cites like Bengaluru and Vijayawada, 10 gram of 22-carat gold will cost buyers Rs 42,260. Notably, the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.

Check Gold Price in Your City Here:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Kolkata Rs 44,780 Rs 47,470 Chennai Rs 42,780 Rs 46, 670 Hyderabad Rs 42,260 Rs 46,100 Pune Rs 43,910 Rs 44,910 Visakhapatnam Rs 42,260 Rs 46,100 Ahmedabad Rs 44,710 Rs 46,590 Lucknow Rs 44,410 Rs 48,450 Kerala Rs 42,260 Rs 46, 100