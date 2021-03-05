Gold Price Today: The gold price saw a marginal fall on Friday. The cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,390 after dip of Rs 47 from the earlier rate of Rs 4,437. According to Good Returns, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi dropped to Rs 43,950 from Rs 44,250 per 10 grams, while in Mumbai, it was trading at 43,900 today. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 4 March 2021: Gold Falls to 10-month Low | Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Other Cities

Earlier on Thursday, the yellow metal had witnessed a marginal fall, following which the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 45,370, falling by Rs 50 from the previous rate of Rs 45,420. On MCX, gold futures dropped 0.4 per cent to Rs 44,768 per 10 grams. Notably, the rate of gold and silver changes in different cities of the country following the national trend. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 3 March 2021: Check 22k, 24k Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Know the price of 22-k and 24-k gold in your city here: Also Read - Gold Price Today, 2 March 2021: Is it a Good Time to Buy Gold? Check Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai And Other Cities

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 42,170 Rs 46,020 Kolkata Rs 43,900 Rs 44,900 Bengaluru Rs 41,800 Rs 45,600 Pune Rs 43,900 Rs 44,900 Hyderabad Rs 41,800 Rs 45,600 Ahmedabad Rs 44,300 Rs 46,300 Lucknow Rs 43,950 Rs 47,950 Kerala Rs 41,800 Rs 45,600

Gold Prices Dip by Rs 1,800 in a Week

Gold price stayed below Rs 50,000 per 10 gram this week. Since February 1, the precious metal price has plunged by 8.2%. This has left the jewelers elated as the business has revived. Speaking to Times of India, Jigar Soni, president of Jewellers’ Association of Ahmedabad (JAA) asserted that the daily gold consumption is 50-60kg for jewellery manufacturing as well as bullion. The demand is definitely picking up well after the duty cut on gold and silver, coupled with a decline in the gold price in the international market.

Moreover, he asserted the sale is expected to improve in the upcoming days as demand is good from both rural and urban customers.