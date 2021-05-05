Gold Price Today, 5 May 2021: Price of gold today climbed once again in all major Indian cities after witnessing a dip in late April and the beginning of May. On MCX, gold futures hiked by Rs 220 to cost Rs 48,220. As a result, the price of 22-carat gold today stands at Rs 45,790 per 10 grams, according to the Good Returns website. Earlier on Tuesday, gold was priced at Rs 45,570 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices have reduced by Rs 300 to Rs 69,700 for a kg. Also Read - Gold Price Today May 3: Good News For Buyers As Fall In Gold Rate Continues

In cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the precious metal was trading at Rs 44,580, Rs 46,530, and Rs 44,530 respectively for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. Readers must note that the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Gold prices also vary in jewellery shops.

22-carat Gold Price Today: Check Revised Rates in Your City Here

Gold price in Bengaluru, gold rate is Rs 44,210 for 22-carat and Rs 48,230 for 24-carat, according to Good Returns website. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, gold costs Rs 45,790 for 22-carat and Rs 49,990 for 24-carat.

Here are gold prices in major cities today.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 44,530 Rs 48,580 Bangalore Rs 42,210 Rs 48,230 Delhi Rs 45,790 Rs 49,990 Mumbai Rs 44,580 Rs 45,580 Kerala Rs 44,210 Rs 48,230 Patna Rs 44,580 Rs 45,580 Coimbatore Rs 44,530 Rs 48,580 Pune Rs 43,930 Rs 44,930 Ahmedabad Rs 44,580 Rs 45,580

In the international market, the Gold prices edged lower as of Tuesday. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at USD 1,789.02 per ounce. Gold touched its highest since February 25 at USD 1,797.75.