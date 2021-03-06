Gold Price Today: Gold prices in India are suffering losses amid global cues. The price of one gram of 22-carat gold on Saturday declined to Rs 4,343 from Rs 4,390. The further dip in the prices of precious metal has taken rates to more than 10-month lows. In global markets as well, gold continued its southward trend with prices falling. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 5 March 2021: Gold Rates Dip by Rs 1,800 Over a Week. Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Yesterday, in international maket, prices declined 0.2% to USD 1,693.79 per ounce. Notably, this week, gold is down more than 2%, however, silver witnessed a jump of 0.2% to USD 25.35 an ounce, but was down 5%. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 4 March 2021: Gold Falls to 10-month Low | Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Other Cities

Today, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi dropped to Rs 43,600 from Rs 43,950 per 10 grams, while in Mumbai, it was being sold at 43,430 today, Good Returns website showed. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 3 March 2021: Check 22k, 24k Gold Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Check rates in your city here:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 41,840 Rs 45,630 Kolkata Rs 43,820 Rs 46,520 Bengaluru Rs 41,450 Rs 45,220 Pune Rs 43,430 Rs 44,430 Hyderabad Rs 41,450 Rs 45,220 Ahmedabad Rs 43,950 Rs 45,850 Lucknow Rs 43,600 Rs 47,560 Kerala Rs 41,450 Rs 45,220

What Happened in The Previous Trade

Yellow metal prices tumbled by Rs 522 due to muted trend in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 44,409 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver crashed by Rs 1,822 to Rs 64,805 per kilogram as compared with the close of Rs 66,627 per kg on Thursday.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell by Rs 522 in COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices.”