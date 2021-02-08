Gold Price Today, 8 February 2021: The price of gold on Monday surged 0.02 per cent from Rs 50,400 to Rs 50,410 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold. At the same time, silver jumped to Rs 68,700 per kg, according to Good Returns website this morning. Also Read - Gold Price Today 2 February 2021: Yellow Metals Fall Sharply Post Budget Announcements | Check Rates in Major Cities Here

The 22-carat gold price in Delhi was recorded at Rs 46,210 per 10 gram, while in Mumbai it was Rs 46,160. The price of gold in Chennai dropped to Rs 44,700 per 10 grams. Also Read - 2 Criminals Ring Lucknow Woman's Doorbell, Spray 'Sanitizer' on Her & Flee With Her Gold Bangles

Similarly, 22k gold rate in Kolkata this morning was Rs 46,790 and in Bangalore, it dropped to Rs 44,060. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 28 January 2021: Check Rates of 22k Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Falling for the fifth day in a row, gold price had closed at Rs 46,901 per 10 gram in the previous session, amid rupee appreciation to 72.93 against the dollar on Friday. The precious metal has witnessed a fall of more than 2 per cent this year, while it has dipped more than Rs 7,000 from the all-time high rate of August last year.

Silver, however, gained Rs 530 to Rs 67,483 per kg, from Rs 66,953 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,810 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.71 per ounce.