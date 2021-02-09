Gold Price Today, 9 February 2021: The price of gold appreciated marginally to Rs 47,360 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold on Tuesday. Gold price surged 0.02 per cent since the previous session. Meanwhile, silver rates jumped by Rs 1,000 to Rs 69,200 per kg, as per the Good Returns website today morning. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 8 February 2021: Check Price of 22k Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Other Cities

Price of 22-carat gold in Delhi was recorded at Rs 46,190 per 10 gram, while in Mumbai it was Rs 46,360. Similarly, in Chennai, 22k gold is being sold at Rs 44,650 and in Kolkata, the price stands at Rs 46,750 per 10 gram. Also Read - Gold Price Today 2 February 2021: Yellow Metals Fall Sharply Post Budget Announcements | Check Rates in Major Cities Here

Check gold price in your city: Also Read - 2 Criminals Ring Lucknow Woman's Doorbell, Spray 'Sanitizer' on Her & Flee With Her Gold Bangles

In the international market, gold price jumped more than 1 per cent on Monday with higher expectations on the US stimulus package.

On MCX, the precious metal has witnessed a fall of more than 2 per cent this year, while it has dipped more than Rs 7,000 from the all-time high rate of August last year. Silver, however, gained Rs 530 to Rs 67,483 per kg, from Rs 66,953 per kg in the previous trade.