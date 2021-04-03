Gold Rate Today, April 3, 2021: Prices of 22-carat 100-gram gold on Saturday rose by Rs 100, to ₹4,39,100. Further, the 10 grams of 22-carat gold is today being sold at Rs ₹43,910, the Good Returns Website showed at 9:30 AM today. Meanwhile, you can purchase 100 grams of 24-carat gold at ₹4,49,100 while the 10 grams can be bought at ₹44,910. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Laxmii Breaks Records of 5 Years, Gets Highest Rated TV Premiere on Star Gold

22-carat And 24-carat Gold Price Today in Various Metro Cities, States

In Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold today is at ₹44,410 while then 24-carat gold is being sold at ₹48,450. In Mumbai, the 22-carat gold can be bought at ₹43,910 and 24-carat gold can be ₹44,910. In Chennai, the rates of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are ₹42,680 and ₹46,560. In Bengaluru, the 22-carat gold can be bought at ₹42,260 and 24-carat at ₹46,590.

Notably, the rates of the precious metal are expected to change after the inclusion of Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Moreover, the prices of gold may vary across India due to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Here’s a city-wise list of gold rates.

It must be noted that gold prices across the country peaked during February this year. However, the gold rate showed a downward trend during the better part of March. Eventually, the gold price in the country has started to settle down during the fag end of the previous Financial Year which ended on March 31. April has begun on a positive note for gold buyers.