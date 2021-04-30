New Delhi: Gold Price Today dropped marginally by Rs 100 per 100 gram. The slide in gold rate continues throughout the last two weeks of the month of April. With this, gold buyers have breathed a sigh of relief as wedding season continues even though second wave of Covid and lockdown-like measures have impacted our daily lives. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Expected to be Postponed, Official Announcement Anytime Soon: Reports

Meanwhile, in the international market, Gold prices on edged down. Spot gold recorded a downward trend by going down by 0.2 per cent at USD 1,767.12 per ounce, the US gold futures were steady at USD 1,768.30 per ounce.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune Nagpur, Other Cities (10 gram)

Gold price in Mumbai today is Rs 44,480 for 22-carat and Rs 45,480 for 24-carat. Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 45,680 for 22-carat and Rs 49,860 for 24-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,370 for 22-carat and Rs 48,390 for 24-carat. In Bengaluru, gold rate is Rs 44,300 for 22-carat and Rs 48,330 for 24-carat.

In Kolkata, gold price is Rs 46,430 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,130 for 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,300 for 22-carat and Rs 48,330 for 24-carat.

Gold price in Pune is 44,480 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,480 for 24-carat. In Nagpur, gold rate is Rs 44,480 for 22-carat and Rs 45,480 for 24-carat.

Gold Rate Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 44,640 Rs 48,700 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,440 Rs 48,450 Patna Rs 44,790 Rs 45,790 Kerala Rs 44,440 Rs 48,450 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,440 Rs 48,650 Ahmedabad Rs 46,940 Rs 48,890 Chandigarh Rs 45,990 Rs 50,170 Jaipur Rs 45,990 Rs 50,170

Readers please note that the gold price rates mentioned in the copy do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other levies. Gold prices are likely to vary in jewellery shops.