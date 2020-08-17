New Delhi: In the national capital, the gold price on Monday went up by Rs 340 to Rs 53,611 per 10 gram. The HDFC Securities said that the price of the yellow metal is going in line with the firm international trend. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 53,271 per 10 gram. Also Read - Gold Price in Delhi Surges by Rs 185, Silver Price Jumps Rs 1672

On the other hand, the silver also witnessed increased buying on Monday and gained Rs 1,306 to Rs 69,820 per kg from Rs 68,514 per kg in the previous trade. Also Read - Silver Prices Hit Record High, Surpass Rs 65,000-Mark; Gold Surges to Rs 52,000

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 340 with firm international gold prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel told news agency PTI. Also Read - Gold Price Today June 11: Gold Prices Rise by Rs 477, Silver Rises by Rs 26

As per the update, the gold price rallied to USD 1,954 per ounce in the international market, while silver was trading with marginal gains at USD 26.81 per ounce.