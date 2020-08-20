Gold, Silver Price Today: After a continuous surge, gold prices plunged for the second day in a row by Rs 1,492 to Rs 52,819 per 10 grams on Thursday in Delhi in line with the sell-off in international prices of the yellow metal. Silver also witnessed weak trend as it tanked Rs 1,476 to Rs 67,924 per kg, according to HDFC Securities. Also Read - Gold Price Today, August 19: Yellow Metal Rate Falls by Rs 640, Silver Plunges Rs 3112 in Closing Trade

The price for gold had closed at Rs 54,311 per 10 grams in the previous trade, while silver rates dropped from the earlier Rs 69,400 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,927 per ounce and silver was quoting marginally higher at USD 26.71 per ounce.

“Gold prices continued downtrend on Thursday with stronger dollar post US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Gold prices hit an all-time high in the global as well as Indian markets this year, rising wildly by nearly 27 per cent.

As per the FOMC minutes, the committee members have expressed concern over the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic growth. The US Fed is apparently sceptical about capping government bond yields in order to encourage recovery and investment.

As a result, investors in the global market remain unconvinced about the yellow metal’s future price trend.

With inputs from agencies