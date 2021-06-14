New Delhi: Gold Price Today dropped by Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold rate for 10 gram of 22-carat fell to around Rs 47,700. Gold price for 10 gram of 24-carat went down to around Rs 48,700. Gold price has dropped across India resulting in changes in city-wise gold rates. Gold price varies city-wise and state-wise because of taxes imposed by respective governments. Also Read - Gold Rate Today Remains Low, Check Gold Price in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Other Cities

Gold price in Chennai has fallen to Rs 46,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 50,230 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,720 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,720 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,880 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 52,180 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 47,880 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 gram of 24-carat is 48,720. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,720 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,720 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Price Today in India

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 45,750 Rs 49,900 Bangalore Rs 45,500 Rs 49,640 Pune Rs 47,720 Rs 48,720 Vadodara Rs 48,230 Rs 50,230 Jaipur Rs 47,880 Rs 52,180 Kerala Rs 45,500 Rs 49,640 Patna Rs 47,720 Rs 48,720 Nagpur Rs 47,720 Rs 48,720 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,500 Rs 49,640 Ahmedabad Rs 48,230 Rs 50,230

Readers please note that gold rates differ from cities to cities and states and states to Gold prices at jewellery shops may not match with the gold rates mentioned in the copy.