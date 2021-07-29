New Delhi: Gold Price today remained stable after a paltry increase in gold rate of Rs 10 per 10 gram. The 22-carat gold price remains below Rs 46,900. In the international market, gold price has increased. While the spot gold was up by 0.5 per cent to USD 1,815.36 per ounce, the US gold futures too rose by 0.9 per cent to USD 1,815.00.Also Read - Video: Dhanbad ADJ Killed By Auto, Police Launch Murder Probe | WATCH

Gold Price Today In India

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price today in Delhi is Rs 46,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 47,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 47,120 per gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

The gold price varies from state to state and city to city due to different taxes. Gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with the rates of jewellery shops.