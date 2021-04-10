Gold price today remained by and large stable. However, there has been a minimal increase in gold rates of Rs 10 per 10 gram. The Gold price has gone up Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold Price is yet to go down in April as the new fiscal has failed to bring cheer for Gold buyers. Starting from April 1, gold price has either gone up or remained stable on a daily basis. This has come after gold rates fell in March. Also Read - Gold Price Today Soars Over ₹ 4.40 Lakh; Check Gold Rate Today In Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Lucknow, Other States, Cities

So, 22-carat Gold price today is Rs 44,570 per 10 gram on an average, and Rs 4,45,700 per 100 gram. If you are buying 100 gram of 24-carat gold, you need to pay Rs 4,55,700. The 10 gram of 24-carat gold price is Rs 45,570. Also Read - Gold Price Goes Up Again, Check Today's Gold Rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Other Cities, States

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Delhi, Bangalore, Other Cities

The 22-carat gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,570, in Pune is Rs 44,570, Nagpur is Rs 44,570. If you are buying 22-carat gold in Delhi, you will need to pay Rs 45,170. In Bangalore, 22-carat gold price is Rs 43,510. In Chennai, 22-carat gold rate is Rs 43,800. In Hyderabad, the 22-carat gold price is Rs 43,510. In Kolkata, 22-carat gold price is Rs 45,450. Also Read - Gold Price Today, April 3, 2021: Rate of 100 Gram Gold Rises by ₹100. Check Revised Rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata & Lucknow

The 24-carat gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 45,570, in Pune is Rs 45,570, Nagpur is Rs 45,570. If you are buying 24-carat gold in Delhi, you will need to pay Rs 49,270. In Bangalore, 24-carat gold price is Rs 47,470. In Chennai, 24-carat gold rate is Rs 47,780. In Hyderabad, the 24-carat gold price is Rs 47,470. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold price is Rs 48,150.

Check Gold Price Today in Your City, State: Chec

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 43,800 Rs 47,780 Bhubaneswar Rs 43,510 Rs 47,470 Patna Rs 44,570 Rs 45,570 Lucknow Rs 45,170 Rs 49,270 Visakhapatnam Rs 43,510 Rs 47,710 Ahmedabad Rs 45,520 Rs 47,430 Chandigarh Rs 45,170 Rs 49,270 Jaipur Rs 45,170 Rs 49,270

Readers please note that Gold price rates today for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ.