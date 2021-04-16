New Delhi: Gold Price Today – Gold rate on Friday rose marginally by Rs 10 per 10 gram even as buyers are still awaiting the Gold price to go down which has not happened since the beginning of April. The new financial year and subsequent ushering in the new year in Hindu calendar have not brought any cheer to gold buyers as the onset of wedding season across the country is pushing up the demand for Gold. Also Read - Anniyan Controversy: Shankar Calls Ravichandran's Letter an 'Attempt to Jeopardise Future Projects' - Read Full Statement

If you are buying gold on Friday, you will have to pay Rs Rs 44,860 per 10 gram for 22-carat gold. For 22-carat gold, you have to pay Rs 4,48,600 per 100 gram. Also Read - SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Today's Probable XIs For T20I Match at SuperSport Park, Centurion 6 PM IST April 16 Friday

Gold Price Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur (10 gram rate)

Gold Price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,860 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,600 for 24-carat. In Delhi, gold price on Friday is Rs 45,860 for 22-carat, and Rs 50,030 for 24-carat. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Amid Surge in Cases, Noida to Conduct Random Testing of Commuters at Delhi Border. Read Details

Gold price today in Pune is Rs 44,860 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,860 for 24-carat. Gold rate in Nagpur on Friday is Rs 44,860 for 22-carat and Rs 45,860 for 24-carat.

Gold Price Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 43,630 Rs 47,600 Bhubaneswar Rs 43,700 Rs 47,670 Patna Rs 44,860 Rs 45,860 Kerala Rs 43,700 Rs 47,670 Visakhapatnam Rs 43,700 Rs 47,670 Ahmedabad Rs 45,200 Rs 47,160 Chandigarh Rs 45,860 Rs 50,030 Jaipur Rs 45,860 Rs 50,030

In Chennai, Gold price today is Rs 43,630 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,600 for 24-carat. In Bangalore, gold price today is Rs 43,700 for 22-carat and Rs 47,670 for 24-carat. Gold price today in Hyderabad is Rs 43,700 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,670 for 24-carat.

Gold buyers please note that Gold price rates today for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ