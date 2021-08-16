New Delhi: Gold rate today remained stable even though there has been a marginal hike in gold price. Gold price has gone up for Rs 10 for 10 gram. In the international market, spot gold fell by 01. per cent to USD 1,776.78 per ounce and US Gold futures remained flat at USD 1,778.50.Also Read - Gold Price Today: Gold Rate At 4-Month Low; Why August Is Good Time To Buy Gold

Gold rate in Chennai today is Rs 44,370 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,170 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,170 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 46,370 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,020 per 10 gram of 22-cart

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,020 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,020 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,170 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,520 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,170 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,170 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with the gold prices at jewellery shops. Gold prices differ from state to state, city to city due to different taxes.