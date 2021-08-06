New Delhi: Gold price today went up by Rs 20 per 10 gram. Gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs 46,970. In the international market, gold prices fell. Spot gold was down by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,802.05 per ounce and the US gold futures eased by 0.3 per cent to USD 1,804.10.Also Read - Gold Price Today: Gold Rate Remains Stable; Details Here
Gold Price Today in India
Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops Big; Revised Gold Rate City Wise Also Read - Gold Price Today Witnesses Change; Revised Gold Rates Here
- Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,970 per 10 gram of 22-carat, as per details shared by good returns website.
- Gold price today in Delhi is Rs 46,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 47,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 46,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,970 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price changes from state to state due to different taxes levied on Gold. Gold rate in mentioned in the copy may not match with Gold prices at the jewellery shops.