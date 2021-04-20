Gold seems to be on a price hike spree as the gold rate today went up by Rs 600 per 100 gram. This means if you are buying 10 gram of gold, you have to pay Rs 60 more on Tuesday, according to goodreturns website. Also Read - Gold Price Today Hits Peak In April; Check Gold Rate in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Other Cities

In global markets gold prices have edged lower as the rates moved away from a seven-week high, news agency Reuters reported.

Gold Price Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities of India

Gold price today in Delhi is Rs 46,400 for 22-carat, and 50,620 for 24-carat. In Hyderabad, gold price on Tuesday is Rs 44,250 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,270 for 24-carat.

If you are buying gold in Mumbai, you need to pay Rs 45,070 for 22-carat, and 46,070 for 24-carat. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the gold price on Tuesday is Rs 46,400 for 22-carat and Rs 50,620 for 24-carat.

In Pune, gold price is Rs 45,070 for 22-carat and Rs 46,070 for 24-carat. Gold price today in Maharashtra’s Nagpur is Rs 45,070 for 22-carat and Rs 46,070.

Gold price in Chennai on Tuesday is 44,950 for 22-carat and Rs 49,030 for 24-carat. In Bengaluru, gold rate today is Rs 44,250 for 22-carat and Rs 48,270 for 24-carat.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 44,950 Rs 49,030 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,250 Rs 48,270 Patna Rs 45,070 Rs 46,070 Kerala Rs 44,250 Rs 48,270 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,250 Rs 48,270 Ahmedabad Rs 46,750 Rs 48,700 Chandigarh Rs 46,400 Rs 50,620 Jaipur Rs 46,400 Rs 50,620

Gold buyers please note that Gold price rates on Tuesday for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ.