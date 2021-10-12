New Delhi: Gold price today remained low as rates of the precious metal fell in the international market, according to a PTI report. Gold prices in futures trade too dropped as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold was trading lower at Rs 47,036 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,743 lots, as per data on MCXIndia website.Also Read - Gold Rate During Navratri Remains Stable; Check Gold Price in Your City

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, PTI reported. Also Read - Gold Rate on Navratri: Check Gold Price in Your City Before Buying

In the international market, gold was trading low. Spot gold was at USD 1,753.77 per ounce. The US gold futures were at USD 1,754.90, as per a Reuters report. Also Read - Gold Price Remains Low; Check Gold Rate In Your City

Gold Rate Today

Gold price in Delhi fell Rs 59 to Rs 46,038 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,097 per 10 grams, the PTI report says.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 45,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat, according to details provided by good returns website.

Gold price in Chennai is at Rs 44,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kolkata, gold price is Rs 46,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 43,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Hyderabad, gold rate is Rs 43,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 43,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Pune, gold rate is Rs 45,170 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 44,980 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 45,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 44,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 45,170 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 45,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy do not include GST and may differ from prices at jewellery shops.