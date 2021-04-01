Gold Price today is down by Rs 2,500 per 100 gram. In a cheer for gold buyers and investors on April 1, the gold rate on Thursday is down by Rs 250 per 10 gram. So, if you are planning to buy 22-carat gold today, you need to spend Rs 43,370 per 10 gram and Rs 4,33,700 per 100 gram. However, if you want to buy 24-carat gold today, you have to shell out Rs 44,370 per 10 gram and Rs 4,43,700 per 100 gram. Gold Price varies in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow and other states due to taxes levied on the yellow metal. Also Read - Gold Price Today Goes Up by ₹ 6,400; Check Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, UP, Other Cities, States

22-carat-gold price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow

If you are looking to buy 22-carat gold today in Delhi, it will cost you Rs 43,250 per 10 gram. 22-carat Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 43,370 per 10 gram. In Bengaluru, 10 gram of 22-carat gold price is Rs 41,110. The 10 gram of 22-carat gold will cost you Rs 43,680 in Kolkata. The 10 gram of 22-carat gold price today in Chennai is Rs 41,740. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Lucknow is Rs 43,250.

24-carat-gold price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow

If you are looking to buy 22-carat gold today in Delhi, it will cost you Rs 47,180 per 10 gram. 22-carat Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,370 per 10 gram. In Bengaluru, 10 gram of 22-carat gold price is Rs 44,840. The 10 gram of 22-carat gold will cost you Rs 46,400 in Kolkata. The 10 gram of 22-carat gold price today in Chennai is Rs 45,540. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Lucknow is Rs 47,180.

Gold Price Today in Cities, States

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Kerala Rs 41,100 Rs 44,840 Ahmedabad Rs 43,850 Rs 45,690 Bhubaneswar Rs 41,100 Rs 44,840 Pune Rs 43,370 Rs 44,370 Visakhapatnam Rs 41,100 Rs 44,840 Jaipur Rs 43,250 Rs 47,180 Patna Rs 43,370 Rs 44,370 Chandigarh Rs 43,250 Rs 47,180

The gold prices mentioned in the copy don’t include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. The gold rates therefore are likely to vary in jewellery shops.