New Delhi: Gold price today fell by Rs 8000 per 100 gram. Gold rate on Wednesday dropped again by Rs 800 per 10 gram in India. This means, 22-carat Gold price today is Rs 43,000 per 10 gram and Rs 4,30,000 per 100 gram. The 24-carat gold price on Wednesday is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram and Rs 4,44,000 per 100 gram. Gold price has been witnessing downward trend since March 19, according to a report by goodreturns website.

City, state-wise 22-carat Gold Price today: The 22-carat Gold price varies from state to state and city to city. Check today's 22-carat Gold price rates per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.

– In Mumbai: Rs 43,000

– In Delhi: Rs 44,050

– In Chennai Rs 42,280

– In Kolkata: Rs 44,400

– In Bangalore: Rs 41,900

– In Hyderabad: Rs 41,900

– In Kerala: Rs 41,900

– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 44,050

– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 43,000

– In Ahmedabad: Rs 44,380

– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 44,050

– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 43,000

– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 42,280

– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 44,380

City, state-wise 24-carat Gold Price today: The 24-carat Gold price varies from state to state and city to city. Check today’s 24-carat Gold price rates per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.

– In Mumbai: Rs 44,000

– In Delhi: Rs 48,050

– In Chennai Rs 46,120

– In Kolkata: Rs 47,000

– In Bangalore: Rs 45,700

– In Hyderabad: Rs 45,700

– In Kerala: Rs 45,700

– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 48,050

– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 44,000

– In Ahmedabad: Rs 46,250

– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 48,050

– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 44,000

– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 46,120

– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 46,120

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chandigarh Rs 44,050 Rs 48,050 Surat Rs 44,380 Rs 46,250 Vijayawada Rs 41,900 Rs 45,880 Madurai Rs 42,280 Rs 46,120 Bhubaneswar Rs 41,900 Rs 45,700 Visakhapatnam Rs 41,900 Rs 45,700 Nagpur Rs 43,000 Rs 44,000 Mysore Rs 41,900 Rs 45,700

Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.