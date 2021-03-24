New Delhi: Gold price today fell by Rs 8000 per 100 gram. Gold rate on Wednesday dropped again by Rs 800 per 10 gram in India. This means, 22-carat Gold price today is Rs 43,000 per 10 gram and Rs 4,30,000 per 100 gram. The 24-carat gold price on Wednesday is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram and Rs 4,44,000 per 100 gram. Gold price has been witnessing downward trend since March 19, according to a report by goodreturns website. Also Read - How Gold Price is determined in India : Explained Video
City, state-wise 22-carat Gold Price today: The 22-carat Gold price varies from state to state and city to city. Check today's 22-carat Gold price rates per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.
– In Mumbai: Rs 43,000
– In Delhi: Rs 44,050
– In Chennai Rs 42,280
– In Kolkata: Rs 44,400
– In Bangalore: Rs 41,900
– In Hyderabad: Rs 41,900
– In Kerala: Rs 41,900
– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 44,050
– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 43,000
– In Ahmedabad: Rs 44,380
– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 44,050
– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 43,000
– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 42,280
– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 44,380
City, state-wise 24-carat Gold Price today: The 24-carat Gold price varies from state to state and city to city. Check today’s 24-carat Gold price rates per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.
– In Mumbai: Rs 44,000
– In Delhi: Rs 48,050
– In Chennai Rs 46,120
– In Kolkata: Rs 47,000
– In Bangalore: Rs 45,700
– In Hyderabad: Rs 45,700
– In Kerala: Rs 45,700
– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 48,050
– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 44,000
– In Ahmedabad: Rs 46,250
– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 48,050
– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 44,000
– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 46,120
– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 46,120
|City
|22-k gold (per 10 gm)
|24-k gold (per 10 gm)
|Chandigarh
|Rs 44,050
|Rs 48,050
|Surat
|Rs 44,380
|Rs 46,250
|Vijayawada
|Rs 41,900
|Rs 45,880
|Madurai
|Rs 42,280
|Rs 46,120
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 41,900
|Rs 45,700
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 41,900
|Rs 45,700
|Nagpur
|Rs 43,000
|Rs 44,000
|Mysore
|Rs 41,900
|Rs 45,700
Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.