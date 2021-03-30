Gold Price continues to fall as the rate of yellow metal today stood at Rs 42,980 per 10 gram. Gold Price on Tuesday came down by Rs 100 per hundred gram and Rs 10 per ten gram. Aftermath of Holi, 22-carat-gold per 10 gram will cost you Rs 42,980 and 24-carat-gold per 10 gram will cost you Rs 43,980. Gold price, which peaked in February, has been on a downward trend throughout the better part of March. Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops By ₹ 1000, Check Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Other Cities, States

22-carat Gold Price Today, 24-carat Gold Price on Tuesday

Meanwhile, 24-carat-gold price per 100 gram on Tuesday is Rs 4,39,800 and the 22-carat-gold price per 100 gram today is Rs 4,29,800. Also Read - Gold Price Today Rises Ahead Of Holi 2021! Check Gold Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Other Cities, States

Gold Price Today in Big Cities in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 44,070 Rs 48,070 Mumbai Rs 42,980 Rs 43,980 Kolkata Rs 44,200 Rs 46,920 Bengaluru Rs 41,700 Rs 45,490 Hyderabad Rs 41,700 Rs 45,490 Chennai Rs 42,240 Rs 46,080 Pune Rs 42,980 Rs 43,980 Ahmedabad Rs 44,460 Rs 46,320

22-carat Gold Price Today in Key Cities, States

If you are buying 22-carat gold in Kerala today, you have to pay Rs 41,700, In Lucknow Rs 44,070, in Vadodara Rs 44,460, in Jaipur Rs 44,070, in Coimbatore Rs 42,240, in Madurai Rs 42,240, in Vijayawada Rs 41,700, in Patna Rs 42,980, in Nagpur Rs 42,980, in Chandigarh Rs 44,070, in Surat Rs 44,460, in Bhubaneswar Rs 41,700, in Mangalore Rs 41,700, in Visakhapatnam Rs 41,700, in Nashik Rs 42,980, and in Mysore in Rs 41,700. Also Read - How Gold Price is determined in India : Explained Video

24-carat Gold Price Today in Key Cities, States

If you are buying 24-carat gold in Kerala today, you have to pay Rs 45,490, in Lucknow Rs 48,070, in Vadodara Rs 46,320, in Jaipur Rs 48,070, in Coimbatore Rs 46,080, in Madurai Rs 46,080, in Vijayawada Rs 45,490, in Patna Rs 43,980, in Nagpur Rs 43,980, in Chandigarh Rs 48,070, in Surat Rs 46,320, in Bhubaneswar Rs 45,490, in Mangalore Rs 45,490, in Visakhapatnam Rs 45,490, in Nashik Rs 43,980, and in Mysore in Rs 45,490.

Disclaimer: Readers please note that gold prices mentioned in the copy do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other taxes. Gold rates may vary at your local jeweller shops.