New Delhi: Gold price today goes down by Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold rate per 10 gram fell by Rs 10. In the market too, gold prices remained low. Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to USD 1,779.12 per ounce, while the US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent to USD 1,780.40.

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,630 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,130 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,130 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,130 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,630 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 46,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is 46,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with gold price at jewellery shop.