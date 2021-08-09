New Delhi: Gold price today went down by Rs 100 per 100 gram. The cut in gold rate reflect to Rs 10 per 10 gram. With this fall in price, 10 gram of 22-carat gold costs below Rs 46,000 in several places across India, as per details in goodreturns website.Also Read - Gold Price Today: Check Revised Gold Rates City Wise

In the international market, gold Gold price slipped by 4.4 per cent to a more than four-month low rate. Spot gold fell by 2.3 per cent to USD 1,722.06 per ounce. US gold futures dropped 2.1 per cent to USD 1,726.40, as per Reuters report.

Gold Rate Today City Wise in India

Gold price varies state to state, city to city as there are a number of taxes levied on gold rates.