New Delhi: Gold price today went down by Rs 100 per 100 gram. The cut in gold rate reflect to Rs 10 per 10 gram. With this fall in price, 10 gram of 22-carat gold costs below Rs 46,000 in several places across India, as per details in goodreturns website.Also Read - Gold Price Today: Check Revised Gold Rates City Wise
In the international market, gold Gold price slipped by 4.4 per cent to a more than four-month low rate. Spot gold fell by 2.3 per cent to USD 1,722.06 per ounce. US gold futures dropped 2.1 per cent to USD 1,726.40, as per Reuters report. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Gold Rate Remains Stable; Details Here
Gold Rate Today City Wise in India
Gold price varies state to state, city to city as there are a number of taxes levied on gold rates. Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops Big; Revised Gold Rate City Wise
- Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 45,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 45,980 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 43,830 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,330 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 43,830 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Kerala is Rs 43,830 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Pune is Rs 44,880 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 45,980 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Patna is Rs 44,880 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 45,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.